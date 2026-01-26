Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa Chris Hughes began dating in June 2025

JoJo Siwa is apparently embarking on a new chapter with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes after she hinted at motherhood.

The 22-year-old American singer and dancer during an interview with E! revealed that she had discussed having children with her 33-year-old boyfriend.

The Dance Moms alum shared, "Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.'"

The Karma hitmaker, whose real name is Joelle Joanie, went on to say, "One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris. I was like, 'I get what you're saying now.' I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris]."

The former Love Island star then recalled about the AI-generated images her boyfriend had sent her of what their future children might look like.

"He sent me a baby photo of him the other day. It's like him in a trash can. It’s really cute. And I was like, 'Uh oh,'" said Siwa.

"He definitely knows it's out there. A couple of days went by and I was like, 'Babe, why don't you ever talk to me or say anything about this?'" the reality star recalled her response to her boyfriend in the images.

This interview comes a month after Jojo Siwa stunned fans after sharing AI pictures of her and Chris Hughes' “future family”.

For the unversed, the couple met on Celebrity Big Brother UK last year and confirmed their relationship in July 2025. 

