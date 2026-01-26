Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner put his third-round drama behind him to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

According to Independent, two days after the two-time defending champion cramped badly against Eliot Spizzirri and was saved by the closing of the Rod Laver Arena roof, Sinner defeated compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-3 7-6 (2).

Temperatures are on the rise again in Melbourne, with the peak of the heat expected on Tuesday, but Margaret Court Arena was in shade when Sinner and Darderi took to the court and the second seed made a flying start.

He has never lost to a fellow Italian at tour level, extending his winning record to 18-0 and it was not until the third set that Darderi offered any substantial resistance.

Sinner, who also served a grand slam career-best 19 aces, said, “It was very, very difficult. We are very good friends off the court. I felt like in the third set I had a couple of break-point chances, couldn’t use them and then it got very, very tight. I’m very happy.”

“We put a lot of work in, especially with the serve. We changed a bit the motion and I feel for sure a little bit more confident. I’m very happy how I’ve come back in the new season,” he added.

Sinner will now face eighth-seeded Ben Shelton or 12th-seeded Casper Ruud for a place in the semifinals.

