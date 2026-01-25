Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi earned praise from Javier Zanetti as football's 'greats'

Argentine former footballer Javier Zanetti hailed Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent and influence on the game.

Messi is no doubt one of the greatest football players of all time and even after turning 38, he continues to perform at the top level.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Zanetti said, “I played with Leo for five or six years in the national team. He was very young and shy when he first got there, but only off the pitch. I’ve seen him do some crazy things. He is the essence of football. And Diego, well, it’s Diego.”

In the same interview, Zanetti shared a memorable story his time at Inter Milan playing alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

The 52-year-old said, “We arrived at the airport at about midnight. The plane was still waiting for us because Roni made a phone call and had it stopped. Imagine the reaction of all the passengers when they saw us get on board! During the journey, Cholo only spoke about the missed goal: ‘How the f*ck did I do that?’ and so on, for hours. Football, football, football, he’s always been like that.” 

Messi's Inter Miami is now scheduled to play against Colombian club Atletico Nacional in Medelin on January 31, followed by a game against Ecuadorian side Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on February 7.

