Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot

  By Sidra Khan
Andrew's fallout with Sarah Ferguson and his shocking demands from daughters leave Eugenie and Beatrice in 'impossible' situation

Princess Beatrice has jet off from the UK amid the ongoing drama between her parents.

The elder Princess of York left Britain to attend a high-profile conference in Switzerland, GB News reported on Monday, January 26.

During the meeting, that took place on Friday, January 23, Beatrice discussed a number of topics with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and head of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, .H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammed Alissa.

While the princess enjoyed a quiet and low-key life, away from the spotlight throughout the previous year, this 2026 engagement was captures by photographers in Switzerland.

"On the sidelines of his participation in the Davos Forum 2026: H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, met at his residence with Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York,” penned the Muslim World League on Instagram.

It added, "During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed."

Princess Beatrice’s trip to Switzerland comes amid her and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie’s, difficult situation, as tensions between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have left them in what sources describe as an “impossible” position.

Speaking to GB News, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Both [princesses] have taken on charities, new charities in the last year, both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs, and both of them have a family.”

The royal expert added, "The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn't the case any longer, and with precisely Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents. It's impossible for both princesses."

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles last year in the wake of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

