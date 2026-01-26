Tom Brady's blunt take on Rams-Seahawks roughness sparks controversy

Tom Brady was on the call for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on FOX.
According to Mirror, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback notably benefited from a string of beneficial calls over the course of his career, notably the "Tuck Rule" controversy against the Oakland Raiders back in 2002.
In the first half, Brady praised the referees for not overpolicing an endzone scrap between Seahawks tight end AJ Barner and Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
It came after the officials had been forced to explain a coin toss blunder before the game even began.
Brady told FOX play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, “Let them play in the playoffs. Unless there’s blood, don’t call it. It’s a violent sport.”
“It didn’t look like there was much, just a poor throw by [Seattle quarterback Sam] Darnold. He actually got away with extending that into Durant’s face, he’s lucky it wasn’t an [offensive pass interference] actually," he added.
Brady's blunt comment raised eyebrows. He has notably found himself on the receiving end of a series of famous calls in the playoffs.
For one, the seldom-used Tuck Rule aided him in his first playoff run with the New England Patriots during the 2001 season.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, Brady was on the receiving end of a phantom roughing the passing penalty from Chris Jones. Naturally, he was incredulous and immediately looked for a penalty.