  • By Fatima Nadeem
Angel Reese speaks out following fatal shooting in Minneapolis

Chicago Sky and WNBA star Angel Reese issued an emotional four-word response

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WNBA star Angel Reese has issued a statement following the fatal shooting of a man by federal agent in Minneapolis.

This comes after Saturday's tragic incident where a 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti was shot and killed by a federal agent.

After the incident, the NBA postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Golden State Warriors.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz noted that the event took place during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The federal agents were aiming to arrest Jose Huerta-Chuma, who had a criminal background.

During the operation, Alex allegedly approached the agents while armed and did not comply when officers tried to take the weapon away.

The Chicago Sky took to her social media account X and wrote, "Praying for our country," without mentioning the shooting directly.

Following the shooting, a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department read, "We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area. Please follow the city’s social media channels for updates."

The shooting comes after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed on January 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis while trying to drive away from confrontation.

