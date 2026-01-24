Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Kai Rooney followed in his father Wayne's footsteps as he made his first competitive appearance

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Wayne Rooney beamed with pride as his 16-year-old son Kai made his made his Old Trafford debut on Friday night.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former football star shared throwback image of Kai walking with him as a child, alongside a more recent photo of himself playing against Derby.

Along with the pictures, the proud father wrote, "Then and now. Proud of you Kai."

Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Kai came off the bench for Manchester United's Under-18s during their FA Cup fourth-round win over Derby with both of his parents watching from the stands.

United scored first when Derby defender Luca Crolla accidentally scored an own goal followed quickly by a goal from Chido Obi, putting United close to victory.

Derby scored late through Max Nessling, creating a tense finish but United held on to win and advance to the FA Cup last-16 against Oxford.

On the other hand, Rooney recently opened up about his coaching future following his previous unsuccessful managerial stints with Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Rooney said, "I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up. But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff," as per GOAL.

He revealed that there are only two clubs he would seriously consider returning to management which include Manchester United and Everton.

ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup
ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup
Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win
Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open bid ends with heartbreaking health scar
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open bid ends with heartbreaking health scar
Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman

Popular News

Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date

Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
24 minutes ago
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
34 minutes ago
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans

Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans

53 minutes ago