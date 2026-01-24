Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Wayne Rooney beamed with pride as his 16-year-old son Kai made his made his Old Trafford debut on Friday night.
Taking to his Instagram account, the former football star shared throwback image of Kai walking with him as a child, alongside a more recent photo of himself playing against Derby.
Along with the pictures, the proud father wrote, "Then and now. Proud of you Kai."
Kai came off the bench for Manchester United's Under-18s during their FA Cup fourth-round win over Derby with both of his parents watching from the stands.
United scored first when Derby defender Luca Crolla accidentally scored an own goal followed quickly by a goal from Chido Obi, putting United close to victory.
Derby scored late through Max Nessling, creating a tense finish but United held on to win and advance to the FA Cup last-16 against Oxford.
On the other hand, Rooney recently opened up about his coaching future following his previous unsuccessful managerial stints with Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.
Rooney said, "I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up. But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff," as per GOAL.
He revealed that there are only two clubs he would seriously consider returning to management which include Manchester United and Everton.