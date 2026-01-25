Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate

Justin Gaethje outlasted Paddy Pimblett to capture the interim lightweight title at UFC 324

  • By Bushra Saleem
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett left it all in the octagon in the UFC 324 main event.

According to MMA Fighting, after five rounds of brutal back-and-forth action, it was Gaethje who had his hand raised and an interim lightweight championship belt strapped around his waist, making him the first two-time interim titleholder in UFC history.

It was well-earned as Gaethje out-brawled Pimblett en route to a unanimous decision win via scores of 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47.

The majority of fighters reacting live to the action on social media were overwhelmingly positive, though retired UFC star Dustin Poirier appeared to give Pimblett a backhanded compliment of sorts.

Poirier wrote on X, “Welcome to the big leagues, Patrick! One up for the legends.”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett called it “one of the worst UFC main events in a while.”

“Two capable and dynamic finishers, fighting like like a couple of newbies. Such a terrible display, stretched over five awful rounds. This was match for the prelims,” Barnett added.

Arman Tsarukyan said, “That’s what happens when you’re gifted opportunities and pushed up the rankings artificially, a completely undeserved title shot for Paddy. Congratulations to Justin. He showed real heart, and unlike others, he’ll step up and take the fight with me. Respect.”

Michael Chiesa wrote, “First main event of 2026 absolutely delivered. We got vintage Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett showed tremendous heart. What a great way to kick things off on Paramount+ #UFC324.”

As the interim champion, Gaethje is next in line to challenge Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title later this year.

Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
Sabalenka surges past teenager Mboko to reach Australian Open quarters
Sabalenka surges past teenager Mboko to reach Australian Open quarters
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup
ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup
Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win
Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open bid ends with heartbreaking health scar
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open bid ends with heartbreaking health scar
Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75
Terry Boers, co-founder of 670 The Score, breathes last at 75
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Top athlete weddings expected in 2026: Travis Kelce, Ronaldo and more
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie

Popular News

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
18 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
53 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'

Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
2 hours ago