Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown

Teenager Iva Jovic says she is "really excited" to test herself against "the best" after booking a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.
According to BBC, American Jovic, who turned 18 in December, dropped only one game in a convincing 6-0 6-1 win against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
Earlier on Sunday, two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka defeated another of tennis' rising stars - 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko - 6-1 7-6 (7-1) on Rod Laver Arena.
Asked about meeting Sabalenka in the next round, Jovic said, "I think I'm just going to try to keep taking care of my side of the net.
"Obviously she's number one for a reason and has had so much success at this tournament, but that's what I want. I said last year that I hoped to be able to play here this year, because you definitely want to play the best and see how it goes. I'm really excited," she added.
Jovic, who is the 29th seed in Melbourne, had not previously been beyond the second round of a major.
She backed up a straight-set win over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, her first victory against a player ranked in the world's top 10, by breezing through her fourth-round tie against Putintseva in just 53 minutes.
Jovic said earlier in the event that she was grateful for the advice gained from a meeting with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Speaking after his third-round win on Saturday, Djokovic said Jovic "has all the tools" to become "a future champion and a future number one."