Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open fourth round on Saturday, January 24 after battling tough weather conditions.
The world No. 4 defeated Botic van de Zandschulp with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
With this victory, Djokovic became the first male player to record 400 match wins at Grand Slam tournaments.
This victory also improved Djokovic's Australian Open win-loss record to 102-10, equalling Roger Federer for the most match wins at the tournament.
After winning the match, Djokovic, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title expressed, "[I feel] really good. It's been a great start of the tournament. Things can change and I'm not getting ahead of myself because last year I learned a lesson, I got too excited too early in some of the Grand Slams."
The 38-year-old, while talking about young tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, said, "Alcaraz and Sinner are playing at a different level from all of us right now, but when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance."
Djokovic will now face either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn in the fourth round.