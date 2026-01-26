Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing a difficult situation as tensions between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson leave them in what sources describe as an “impossible” position.
After the announcement from Buckingham Palace that their father had been stripped of his royal titles and forced out of Royal Lodge, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the hard situation the sisters find themselves in.
He told GB News, "Both [princesses] have taken on charities, new charities in the last year, both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs, and both of them have a family.”
The royal expert added, "The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn't the case any longer, and with precisely Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents."
Fitzwilliams mentioned, "It's impossible for both princesses."
Notably, amid the fallout of disgraced royal Eugenie and Beatrice joined the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham.
But Sarah Ferguson and Andrew stayed out of the spotlight.
It is reported that Andrew requested his daughters to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles so they could report back on what he had missed.
Although Beatrice had planned a ski trip for Christmas, she reportedly stayed to join her sister and the Royal Family.
The sisters followed King Charles and Queen Camilla during the customary Christmas Day walk, with their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at their side.