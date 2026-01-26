Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie faced hard situation amid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's fallout

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing a difficult situation as tensions between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson leave them in what sources describe as an “impossible” position.

After the announcement from Buckingham Palace that their father had been stripped of his royal titles and forced out of Royal Lodge, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the hard situation the sisters find themselves in.

He told GB News, "Both [princesses] have taken on charities, new charities in the last year, both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs, and both of them have a family.”

The royal expert added, "The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. That isn't the case any longer, and with precisely Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents."

Fitzwilliams mentioned, "It's impossible for both princesses."

Notably, amid the fallout of disgraced royal Eugenie and Beatrice joined the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham.

But Sarah Ferguson and Andrew stayed out of the spotlight.

It is reported that Andrew requested his daughters to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles so they could report back on what he had missed.

Although Beatrice had planned a ski trip for Christmas, she reportedly stayed to join her sister and the Royal Family.

The sisters followed King Charles and Queen Camilla during the customary Christmas Day walk, with their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at their side.

Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance
King Charles marks major milestone with rare video message
King Charles marks major milestone with rare video message
'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew
'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew
Royal Family issues Kate Middleton update after William’s first foreign trip confirmed
Royal Family issues Kate Middleton update after William’s first foreign trip confirmed

Popular News

Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

19 minutes ago
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
3 hours ago
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub

Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
4 hours ago