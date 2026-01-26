Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season

McLaren and Red Bull have released images of their 2026 Formula 1 cars

  • By Fatima Nadeem
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season

McLaren and Red Bull have unveiled their 2026 Formula 1 cars as pre-season testing begins in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

McLaren revealed their car in a special test-only design for the Barcelona sessions.

New McLaren F1 car
New McLaren F1 car 
Red Bulls new car
Red Bull's new car 

As per BBC Sports, these tests are being conducted behind the closed doors with no access granted to independent media.

Red Bull, on the other hand, revealed only carefully staged photos of their car to hide important design details.

It is also Red Bull's first car to feature their new in-house engine, developed in partnership with Ford, though the team has not yet announced when the RB22 will make its on-track debut.

Teams are allowed to run their cars on any three of the five testing days with Red Bull choosing to start on Monday while McLaren plans to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The 2026 F1 rules introduced major changes to cars, including chassis, engines, fuel, tyres and active aerodynamics.

Mercedes was the first team to go on track on Monday with Kimi Antonelli driving, followed Audi and Alpine.

Racing Bulls was the fourth team to take to the track ahead of Cadillac, Red Bull and Haas.

Ferrari has already confirmed it will make its debut at the test on Tuesday while Aston Martin is still working to get its car ready in time to run for all three allowed testing days, though the team has not shared details of the schedule yet.

Williams, meanwhile will miss the Barcelona test entirely due to delays in completing their car.

Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals
Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals
Madison Keys' Australian Open defence ends with loss to Jessica Pegula
Madison Keys' Australian Open defence ends with loss to Jessica Pegula
Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open
Tom Brady's blunt take on Rams-Seahawks roughness sparks controversy
Tom Brady's blunt take on Rams-Seahawks roughness sparks controversy
Angel Reese speaks out following fatal shooting in Minneapolis
Angel Reese speaks out following fatal shooting in Minneapolis
Lionel Messi earned praise from Javier Zanetti as football's 'greats'
Lionel Messi earned praise from Javier Zanetti as football's 'greats'
Novak Djokovic advances to Australian Open quarterfinals following Mensik withdrawal
Novak Djokovic advances to Australian Open quarterfinals following Mensik withdrawal
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
Sabalenka surges past teenager Mboko to reach Australian Open quarters
Sabalenka surges past teenager Mboko to reach Australian Open quarters
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup
ICC confirms Bangladesh replacement by Scotland in 2026 T20 World Cup

Popular News

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report
25 minutes ago
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
36 minutes ago
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

3 hours ago