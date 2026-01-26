F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season

McLaren and Red Bull have unveiled their 2026 Formula 1 cars as pre-season testing begins in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
McLaren revealed their car in a special test-only design for the Barcelona sessions.
As per BBC Sports, these tests are being conducted behind the closed doors with no access granted to independent media.
Red Bull, on the other hand, revealed only carefully staged photos of their car to hide important design details.
It is also Red Bull's first car to feature their new in-house engine, developed in partnership with Ford, though the team has not yet announced when the RB22 will make its on-track debut.
Teams are allowed to run their cars on any three of the five testing days with Red Bull choosing to start on Monday while McLaren plans to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday.
The 2026 F1 rules introduced major changes to cars, including chassis, engines, fuel, tyres and active aerodynamics.
Mercedes was the first team to go on track on Monday with Kimi Antonelli driving, followed Audi and Alpine.
Racing Bulls was the fourth team to take to the track ahead of Cadillac, Red Bull and Haas.
Ferrari has already confirmed it will make its debut at the test on Tuesday while Aston Martin is still working to get its car ready in time to run for all three allowed testing days, though the team has not shared details of the schedule yet.
Williams, meanwhile will miss the Barcelona test entirely due to delays in completing their car.