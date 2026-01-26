Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews and Katie Price tied the knot in a lavish Dubai wedding over the weekend

Katie Price has taken a bold step after she exchanged vows with Lee Andrews. 

On Monday, January 26, The Sun reported that the renowned social media star is set to move to Dubai permanently and leave her life in the United Kingdom completely. 

She reportedly took this unannounced personal life move after her marriage to the popular businessman. 

After these speculations were made public, Katie’s concerned pals dubbed her decision "rash" as her new life update came just a month after meeting Lee Andrews earlier this month.

"Katie is saying she’s quitting the UK for good and moving to Dubai. It’s taken everyone aback because everything is moving so fast. She was engaged on Friday, married by Sunday, and now she’s moving across the world," the source told the outlet.

An insider additionally revealed, "Those close to her are gravely worried about her, but once Katie has an idea in her head, it’s hard to change her mind." 

This update came shortly after Katie Price shared the snaps of a giant ring from her lavish wedding, which took place on Sunday, January 25, in Dubai.  

