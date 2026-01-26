Esha Deol gives huge shoutout to brother Sunny after 'Border 2' success  

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Esha Deol is the biggest fan of her eldest brother, Sunny Deol, after his new movie, Border 2, created history at the box office. 

A day after the posthumous Padma Vibhushan Award was announced for Dharmendra, the late actor's daughter took to her Instagram account to celebrate two life achievements of her beloved family members. 

Esha has two reasons to celebrate, one for her late father's prestigious recognition and the other is her brother, Sunny's new film, which is currently breaking records at the box office after Dhurandhar

The 44-year-old Indian actress, popularly known for her films including Dhoom, Kaal, and No Entry, shared the picture alongside the Jaat star.

She also scribbled a heartfelt note for his brother and deceased father that read, "Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award."

"We watched the film last night, @iamsunnydeol, you are the best," the Tell Me O Kkhuda starlet stated in her caption.

She also gave a major shoutout to the other actors of Border 2, including Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Nidhi Dutt. 

Border 2, which premiered on January 23rd, has stunned fans as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first three days. 

The new movie opened strongly on Friday with collections of Rs.28.25 crore, rose further on Saturday to Rs. 34.50 crore, and delivered an impressive Rs. 48.50 crore on Sunday.    

