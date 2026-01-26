Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds

The Met Office has officially named the storm "Chandra" which is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday, January 27.
Forecasters have warned that the storm could cause damage to the buildings, disrupt travel and create hazardous conditions due to flying debris.
As per multiple reports, heavy snowfall is also expected in higher ground areas of northern England and parts of Scotland.
The Met Office has also issued an amber alert for heavy rain in southwest England on Monday and Tuesday, warning that the region could see 30 to 50mm of rainfall with 60 to 80mm possible on higher ground, particularly in south Dartmoor which could lead to flooding.
Less severe yellow weather warnings have also been issued for all of Northern Ireland, larger parts of southwest England and some areas in northern England and Scotland.
Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said in a statement, noting, "Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here," as per Sky News.
"Heavy rain is an additional hazard and as Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10 to 20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands," he added.
Storm Chandra arrives just days after Storm Ingrid battered parts of England's South West on Friday and Saturday.