World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds

StormChandra has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK this week

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds

The Met Office has officially named the storm "Chandra" which is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday, January 27.

Forecasters have warned that the storm could cause damage to the buildings, disrupt travel and create hazardous conditions due to flying debris.

As per multiple reports, heavy snowfall is also expected in higher ground areas of northern England and parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has also issued an amber alert for heavy rain in southwest England on Monday and Tuesday, warning that the region could see 30 to 50mm of rainfall with 60 to 80mm possible on higher ground, particularly in south Dartmoor which could lead to flooding.

Less severe yellow weather warnings have also been issued for all of Northern Ireland, larger parts of southwest England and some areas in northern England and Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said in a statement, noting, "Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here," as per Sky News.

"Heavy rain is an additional hazard and as Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10 to 20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands," he added.

Storm Chandra arrives just days after Storm Ingrid battered parts of England's South West on Friday and Saturday.

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
US weather: Nearly 800,000 homes lose power as massive winter storm hits country
US weather: Nearly 800,000 homes lose power as massive winter storm hits country
Sir Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' passes away at 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' passes away at 90
Trump to snub Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny and Green Day performance
Trump to snub Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny and Green Day performance
Alex Pretti's parents call for transparency after fatal shooting by ICE
Alex Pretti's parents call for transparency after fatal shooting by ICE

Popular News

Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal

Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal

16 seconds ago
Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report
28 minutes ago
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
39 minutes ago