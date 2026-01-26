Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square

Trending
  By Riba Shaikh
Neha Karim Ullah is celebrating as she has become Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for Q1 2026.

On Thursday, January 22, the Mein Hoon songstress lit up New York's Times Square as the music streaming giant announced her as Equal Pakistan ambassador for the first quarter of this year.

Celebrating one of the biggest achievement of her career as the rising pop artist in the country, Neha noted, "Spotify EQUAL Pakistan is honestly one of the most incredible initiatives we have for women in music."

She continued, "It creates real visibility for women artists, gives our stories a platform, and celebrates our voices in a way that feels powerful and long overdue." 

"Being part of an initiative that uplifts women, pushes representation forward, and inspires the next generation of girls to pick up a mic is truly special," added the Aao Toh Zara singer.

Meanwhile, Rutaba Yaqub, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager at Spotify for Pakistan and UAE acknowledging Neha's new role praised her as "a fresh voice in Pakistan's music landscape, bringing a diversity that feels both authentic and necessary."

"Through EQUAL Pakistan, we support women at every stage of their journey, and Neha’s feature reflects our commitment to amplifying emerging voices as they step onto the global stage," Rutaba added.

Neha's music collection showcases her vocal skills with tracks that balance high-energy production and emotional nuance. 

Songs like Modern Day Witch Trial (Mdwt) and Deewanay are the perfect example her flair for rhythmic, dance-driven sounds.

