Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall  

Quinton Aaron was recently hospitalized after suffering a serious fall at home.
The 41-year-old American actor, who garnered popularity with The Blind Side, is reportedly “fighting for his life” after suffering a shocking incident.
According to TMZ, Aaron suddenly collapsed from the stairs at his home in Atlanta after waking up in the morning.
His manager told the outlet that the Halfway star has spent the last three days at a hospital in Atlanta, where he was put "on life support due to a severe blood infection."
The additional details were revealed by the fundraiser page, GoFundMe, which was set up on his behalf.
"Many of you know Quinton Aaron as the gentle giant who brought Michael Oher to life in The Blind Side alongside Sandra Bullock. But those who truly know Quinton know something even more powerful than his performances on screen — his heart," the fundraiser page noted.
The statement continued, "Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him."
Quinton Aaron is currently in stable condition, communicating with loved ones, and receiving appropriate care.
For those who may not know, the critically acclaimed actor previously starred in the blockbuster film The Blind Side, where he played the role of NFL star Michael Oher.
The movie premiered in 2009.