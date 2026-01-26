Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

'The Blind Side' star is reportedly fighting for his life after frightening home incident

  • By Fatima Hassan
Quinton Aaron The Blind Side star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall  

Quinton Aaron was recently hospitalized after suffering a serious fall at home. 

The 41-year-old American actor, who garnered popularity with The Blind Side, is reportedly “fighting for his life” after suffering a shocking incident.

According to TMZ, Aaron suddenly collapsed from the stairs at his home in Atlanta after waking up in the morning.

His manager told the outlet that the Halfway star has spent the last three days at a hospital in Atlanta, where he was put "on life support due to a severe blood infection."

The additional details were revealed by the fundraiser page, GoFundMe, which was set up on his behalf.

"Many of you know Quinton Aaron as the gentle giant who brought Michael Oher to life in The Blind Side alongside Sandra Bullock. But those who truly know Quinton know something even more powerful than his performances on screen — his heart," the fundraiser page noted.

The statement continued, "Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him."

Quinton Aaron is currently in stable condition, communicating with loved ones, and receiving appropriate care.

For those who may not know, the critically acclaimed actor previously starred in the blockbuster film The Blind Side, where he played the role of NFL star Michael Oher.

The movie premiered in 2009.      

Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood 2 years after daughter's birth
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood 2 years after daughter's birth
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55

Popular News

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report
27 minutes ago
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
38 minutes ago
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

3 hours ago