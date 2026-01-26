Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours  

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions may face a huge downfall after several nepo-kids reportedly decided to step back.
According to a recent report by Filmy Mantra Media, prominent actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Bobby Deol are reportedly unhappy with Karan Johar’s production strategies.
A few days before, a report claimed that the Homebound starlet stepped back from her commitments towards Dharma Productions, as she will not sign future projects beyond her capacity.
Alia Bhatt is also revisiting her association with Karan after her high-budget film, Jigra, failed to mesmerize fans at the box office.
Varun Dhawan is also unhappy after being overshadowed by newcomer Rohit Saraf in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which was released in October last year.
However, Ananya Panday appears to be the only star kid still fully onboard for now.
As per the media outlet, other nepo-kids, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim, Khushi, and others, were warned to stay away from Dharma Productions to protect their acting careers.
For those unaware, Karan Johar, through his production banner Dharma Productions, has launched several celebrity children, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.
Despite these ongoing setback reports, Karan Johar has yet to respond to the speculations.