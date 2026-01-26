Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Over the past year, around 24 former Conservative MPs have joined the Reform UK

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has become the latest Conservative to join Reform UK.

Nigel Farage unveiled Braverman on Monday, January 26 as a high-profile recruit during an event launching Veterans for Reform.

Braverman, who has been an MP since 2015 and served as Home Secretary under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak became the third sitting Conservative MP to defect to Farage's party in just over a week.

Announcing her resignation from the party at an event in London, Braverman said, "I have resigned the Conservative whip and my party membership of 30 years because I believe with my heart and soul that a better future is possible for us.”

She further said that joining the party feels like "coming home."

Braverman believed that young people are leaving the country for better opportunities and also criticized the nation's ability to defend itself, suggesting that the country is weak and lacks respect internationally.

"So we stand at a crossroads. We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender. Or we can fix our country, reclaim our power, rediscover our strength. I believe that a better Britain is possible," she added.

Braverman concluded her speech by saying it is "the honour of my life" to defect to Reform.

Over the past year, around 24 former Conservative MPs, including Robert Jenrick, Nadhim Zahawi, Nadine Dorries have also joined the Reform UK.

