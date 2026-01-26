Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal  

Billie Eilish has reacted to the TikTok outage in the United States of America after issuing an emotional message amid ICE arrests.
On Sunday, January 25, the BLUE hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to record her virtual protest after TikTok services were abruptly suspended in the country.
Posting a random TikTok post of her brother, FINNEAS, Eilish penned, "TikTok is silencing people btw."
This message from the 9-time Grammy-winning musician came after several users saw feeds freeze, comments fail to post, and logins loop unexpectedly as a broad outage disrupted the app’s core features.
However, the company has not released the real reason behind the unexpected outage in the country.
Eilish, who always raised her concerns publicly over the political unrest in the country, also slammed US immigration authorities and urged fellow celebrities to speak out against the ICE arrests.
"Hey, my fellow celebrities, you're gonna speak up? Or," the 24-year-old American singer-songwriter wrote over another image of herself.
In other slides, she continued encouraging her fans and fellow celebrities to raise their voice as she reposted a longer message criticizing public figures who continued promoting live shows while avoiding commentary on current events.
Apart from her dedication towards her musical passion, Billie Eilish has also been actively criticizing Donald Trump's administration, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and corporate greed.