Barron Trump's account under scrutiny in friend's assault trial in UK

A judge has told jurors to treat Barron Trump’s account of his friend’s alleged attack in London with “caution,” as it may be “biased.”
According to Metro, US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron rang UK police after allegedly seeing his friend on a video call being attacked by Matvei Rumiantsev in London on January 18 last year, a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court heard.
The court heard the president’s son told a City of London Police operator, “I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up.”
Prosecutors say Rumiantsev, a 22-year-old Russian citizen living in Canary Wharf, was jealous of her friendship with Trump.
Rumiantsev denies assault, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, perverting the course of justice and two counts of rape.
On Monday, while giving legal directions to jurors, Justice Bennathan KC said, “Barron Trump has not given evidence on oath and been tested in cross-examination.”
“If he had done so, no doubt he could have been asked about things such as whether he ever got a good view of what happened, whether he actually saw (the complainant) being assaulted, or jumped to this conclusion on the basis of her screams,” he added.
Prosecutor Serena Gates, in her closing argument on Monday, said that Rumiantsev was jealous of the woman’s friendship with Trump, perhaps because of his “public profile.”
Rumiantsev is accused of one count of rape between January 17 and 18, 2025, and another count between November 1 and 30, 2024.