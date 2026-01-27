World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Barron Trump's account under scrutiny in friend's assault trial in UK

Barron Trump saved woman's life in UK days before father's inauguration last year

  • By Bushra Saleem
Barron Trumps account under scrutiny in friends assault trial in UK
Barron Trump's account under scrutiny in friend's assault trial in UK

A judge has told jurors to treat Barron Trump’s account of his friend’s alleged attack in London with “caution,” as it may be “biased.”

According to Metro, US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron rang UK police after allegedly seeing his friend on a video call being attacked by Matvei Rumiantsev in London on January 18 last year, a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court heard.

The court heard the president’s son told a City of London Police operator, “I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up.”

Prosecutors say Rumiantsev, a 22-year-old Russian citizen living in Canary Wharf, was jealous of her friendship with Trump.

Rumiantsev denies assault, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, perverting the course of justice and two counts of rape.

On Monday, while giving legal directions to jurors, Justice Bennathan KC said, “Barron Trump has not given evidence on oath and been tested in cross-examination.”

“If he had done so, no doubt he could have been asked about things such as whether he ever got a good view of what happened, whether he actually saw (the complainant) being assaulted, or jumped to this conclusion on the basis of her screams,” he added.

Prosecutor Serena Gates, in her closing argument on Monday, said that Rumiantsev was jealous of the woman’s friendship with Trump, perhaps because of his “public profile.”

Rumiantsev is accused of one count of rape between January 17 and 18, 2025, and another count between November 1 and 30, 2024.

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing

Popular News

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
9 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
10 hours ago
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
11 hours ago