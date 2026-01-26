World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spain has implemented urgent, temporary speed restrictions on the high-speed routes

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spanish rail authorities have temporarily reduced the speed limit on part of the high-speed line between Madrid and Barcelona after a crack was found on the track as a safety precaution.

This comes a days after a fatal train crash in southern Spain which claimed the lives of 45 people which described as the country's worst rail crash in more than a decade.

As per BBC, the transport minister explained that a crack was found late Sunday night on a stretch of the line in Catalonia, about 110km west of Barcelona.

However, the transport ministry said that the fault is not dangerous and trains can continue moving on that section of the line.

The trains on the affected section will now be limited to 80km/h until further notice.

As per the outlet, normally, high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona route can travel up to 300km/h.

Earlier, train speeds on parts of the Madrid-Barcelona line were briefly reduced after drivers noticed unusual vibrations but full speed was restored once technicals checks completed.

Similarly, sections of the Madrid-Valencia line also had temporary speed limits imposed as a precaution.

On Monday, two different incidents led to more disruptions, forcing rail services to stop again before some operations restarted later.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is due to appear before Congress on 11 February to discuss and answer all the questions about the rail crisis.

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Storm Chandra set to batter UK with heavy rain, snow and strong winds
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Gold price hits historic high, reaches $5,000 per ounce
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Japan bids tearful farewell to last pandas amid strained ties with China
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
US weather: Nearly 800,000 homes lose power as massive winter storm hits country
US weather: Nearly 800,000 homes lose power as massive winter storm hits country
Sir Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' passes away at 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' passes away at 90
Trump to snub Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny and Green Day performance
Trump to snub Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny and Green Day performance

Popular News

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
7 minutes ago
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study

Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
50 minutes ago
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
58 minutes ago