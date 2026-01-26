Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spanish rail authorities have temporarily reduced the speed limit on part of the high-speed line between Madrid and Barcelona after a crack was found on the track as a safety precaution.
This comes a days after a fatal train crash in southern Spain which claimed the lives of 45 people which described as the country's worst rail crash in more than a decade.
As per BBC, the transport minister explained that a crack was found late Sunday night on a stretch of the line in Catalonia, about 110km west of Barcelona.
However, the transport ministry said that the fault is not dangerous and trains can continue moving on that section of the line.
The trains on the affected section will now be limited to 80km/h until further notice.
As per the outlet, normally, high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona route can travel up to 300km/h.
Earlier, train speeds on parts of the Madrid-Barcelona line were briefly reduced after drivers noticed unusual vibrations but full speed was restored once technicals checks completed.
Similarly, sections of the Madrid-Valencia line also had temporary speed limits imposed as a precaution.
On Monday, two different incidents led to more disruptions, forcing rail services to stop again before some operations restarted later.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is due to appear before Congress on 11 February to discuss and answer all the questions about the rail crisis.