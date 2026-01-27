Gregory Bovino to be replaced as Border Patrol Chief by Tom Homan 

World
Gregory Bovino is set to be replaced as Border Patrol Chief by Tom Homan after fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

According to Evrimagaci, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is expected to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday, January 27, as the Trump administration reshuffles leadership of its immigration enforcement operation after a second fatal shooting by federal officers.

As per the reports US President Donald Trump has appointed Tom Homan, known for hardline immigration enforcement, to lead the operation and report directly to the White House.

The outspoken official has been the face of Trump's immigration crackdown, and has been present in several other cities where his agents have been making immigration arrests.

It comes amid a backlash to comments made by him and other Trump officials, claiming that the nurse who was killed on Saturday was intending to "massacre" federal agents.

Local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz, have expressed willingness to collaborate with federal officials after urging changes.

President Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he had a phone call with Democratic Minneapolis mayor, “Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion.”

Days after shooting of Renee Good, ICE agents fatally shot Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen, during an altercation with Border Patrol in Minneapolis.

