Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub

Karan Johar recently took a huge step after his backed movie Homebound got officially eliminated from the 2026 Oscars nomination.
According to the director-producer, he will be taking a break from social media for a while.
The 53-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 27, and announced that he will be doing a "digital detox”.
Johar wrote, “Digital Detox for a week ! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!!"
Before going on a digital detox, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker’s post comes after his produced critically acclaimed 2025 film failed to secure a final nomination of the 98th Academy Awards.
The Neeraj Ghaywan directional, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was selected as India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards and shortlisted in the top 15.
At that time, Johar praised the film and described it as “expensive” but also noted that but “it is not a money-making exercise”.
However, even after being officially out of the nomination race, the director did not show disappointment.
Taking to his Instagram account last week, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note, "Proud!!!!"