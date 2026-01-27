Ronaldo slammed for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders: ‘Shameless’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that he “needs to retire” after indulging in “cringe” trolling of rival defenders during Al-Nassr’s latest Saudi Pro League fixture.
According to Goal, Al Nassr’s 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun was secured in the contest, but CR7 was unable to find the back of the net.
The Portuguese GOAT did, however, clash with opponents on a regular basis over the course of 90 minutes.
Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in the final third, as he failed to move a step closer to his ultimate target of registering 1,000 competitive goals. Rather than troubling the opposition goalkeeper, he spent much of the game tangling with rival defenders.
At the very end of the match, CR7 found himself in the penalty area at a set-piece. He attracted plenty of attention and made a point of interacting with those that were looking to contain the obvious threat that he poses.
The 40-year-old suggested that one of his markers was talking too much, telling them to quieten down, and offered to carry another on his back. He proceeded to celebrate wildly when the final whistle blew - right in the faces of those that he had been bickering with moments earlier.
Ronaldo’s antics attracted as much attention off the pitch as they did on it. Questions have been asked of his behaviour by followers that believe the evergreen 40-year-old may be reaching the end of his career.
A user wrote, “This guy is soo cringe bro.” another added: “Is like the man is losing his mind...he needs to retire while is still early.”
A football fan went on to say, “He's not aging past this attitude any time soon.”
An X user said of Ronaldo’s efforts to troll his opponents, “This is beyond embarrassing.” Another Barcelona fan, added, “Has virtually no chance at winning a trophy again, did nothing in the game but acts like he did something to grab the center of attention. Is this the most shameless athlete in history.”
Notably, Ronaldo does have 17 goals to his name this season through 21 appearances and is looking to secure a third consecutive Golden Boot in the Middle East.