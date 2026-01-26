Shaun White surprises crowd with insane flips over comedians in NYC: Watch 

Shaun White took advantage of winter storm to showcase his remarkable snowboarding skills!
The retired Olympic champion hit the makeshift slopes in the New York City's Central Park, pulling off impressive tricks and even performing a flip over comedians Shane Gillis and Chris O'Connor.
The thrilling display drew a crowd of fans who cheered as White effortlessly executed each stunt.
However, as per multiple reports, he stayed hidden for the first 45 minuted before revealing himself to the crowd.
White also shared a video on his Instagram account with the caption, "Central Park today."
Additional videos on social media showed White performing several other stunts including a mid-air front flip and a 360-degree spin and even taking selfies with fans.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist announced his retirement in 2022 and now set to working as a broadcaster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
During an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, White expressed about his upcoming role, “I am excited to take it all in. See the different events like ice skating, skiing, half pipe, big air, obviously snowboarding. I’m just going try to see everything honestly, that’s my goal."
White holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder.