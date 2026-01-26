Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Australian Open matches rescheduled as Melbourne faces extreme heat

The organisers of the Australian Open have been forced to adjust their schedule due to high temperatures

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Australian Open matches rescheduled as Melbourne faces extreme heat
Australian Open matches rescheduled as Melbourne faces extreme heat

The Australian Open organizers has reshuffled its schedule ahead of the quarter-finals due to extreme heatwave forecast in Melbourne.

Temperatures are expected to soar up to 46C, prompting officials to adjust match timings and enforce strict heat policies.

As per multiple reports, the organizers delayed the wheelchair tennis matches to Wednesday and moved the junior outdoor matches to an earlier time in the morning to protect players from the extreme heat.

While, major quarter-finals matches for singles, including top-ranked players like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka along with several double matches will be held in indoor arenas with roofs and air conditioning.

The tournament organisers said in a statement, “We encourage everyone to prepare for a warm day. The health and safety of everyone on-site is the priority.”

On Saturday, outdoor matches were stopped for five hours as temperatures approached 40C and the heat level reached the highest danger rating of five.

Jannik Sinner was among the player who was affected by the extreme heat during his match on Saturday.

During an eight-minute pause, Sinner left the court while the stadium roof was closed which cooled the arena to about 26C, giving Sinner a chance to recover and eventually won the match.

Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap sells for record price at auction
Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap sells for record price at auction
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season
Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals
Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals
Madison Keys' Australian Open defence ends with loss to Jessica Pegula
Madison Keys' Australian Open defence ends with loss to Jessica Pegula
Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open
Tom Brady's blunt take on Rams-Seahawks roughness sparks controversy
Tom Brady's blunt take on Rams-Seahawks roughness sparks controversy
Angel Reese speaks out following fatal shooting in Minneapolis
Angel Reese speaks out following fatal shooting in Minneapolis
Lionel Messi earned praise from Javier Zanetti as football's 'greats'
Lionel Messi earned praise from Javier Zanetti as football's 'greats'
Novak Djokovic advances to Australian Open quarterfinals following Mensik withdrawal
Novak Djokovic advances to Australian Open quarterfinals following Mensik withdrawal
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate
Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, sparking social media debate
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown

Popular News

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
7 minutes ago
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study

Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
50 minutes ago
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
58 minutes ago