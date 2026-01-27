David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s first milestone after Brooklyn’s accusation

David Beckham celebrate wife Victoria Beckham’s new milestone after son Brooklyn Beckham’s fiery statement.
The Spice Girl Victoria on Monday, January 26, was named an Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters at a ceremony at the French culture ministry.
She attended with husband David and their children, except for eldest son Brooklyn.
The event was kept discreet to avoid media attention following Brooklyn’s recent explosive social media claims against his parents.
French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Beckham as “a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people.”
Following the event in Paris, the Inter Miami co-owner shared family pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham. Being named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”
Victoria has been presenting her fashion label’s collections in Paris since 2022.
The honour comes after Brooklyn Beckham claimed last week his parents tried to “ruin” his marriage. He alleged Victoria “hijacked” his first dance and danced “inappropriately on me” at his wedding.