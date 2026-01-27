Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina 

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fiancé Georgina Rodríguez's birthday with a sweet birthday tribute

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo penned a sweet birthday wish for the "women in his life" on her milestone 32nd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 27, Ronaldo shared an adorable picture with his fiancé Georgina Rodríguez along with a heartfelt caption, noting, "Happy birthday to the women of my life."

The Argentinian model, who recently visited the White House also gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations through her Instagram Stories.

In one of the pictures, she showcased an adorable card from the children, featuring a sweet birthday message that read, "Happy birthday mama, I love you very much."

While in another photo, she is flaunting a luxury Rolex watch.

Ronaldo and Georgina, who have been together since 2017 announced their engagement on August 11, 2025 through a joint post on Instagram which created a huge buzz among their fans.

The hit couple is reportedly getting ready for what could be the most glamorous wedding of the year this summer.

For those unfamiliar, Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.

On the work front, the Portuguese star, at the age of 40 is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

