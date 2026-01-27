Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims

Brooklyn Beckham took the internet by storm last week after he made a series of allegations against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a six-part Instagram Stories.
Addressing the long-boiling family feud, the 26-year-old claimed that Victoria ruined his first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and danced "inappropriately" on him.
He also accused his parents of bribing and using media to sell a fake image of a perfect family, adding that for his parents, social media presence came before the family's wellbeing.
As reported by the Closer magazine, following the earth-shattering social media move, Victoria is determined to reveal the truth about his daughter-in-law, who she thinks is the reason behind Brooklyn's online attacks.
"Victoria thinks this is all Nicola's doing. She knows Brooklyn better than anyone and doesn't recognise him right now," a source noted.
The insider continued, "There are messages between Victoria and Nicola from around the time of the wedding about the dress, which went south, and Victoria believes they show the real Nicola."
"David and Victoria's stress levels are understandably at an all-time high, and with any intense family drama, those involved take it out on those they love the most," a source said.
The intense situation is reportedly testing their marriage and bond; however, Victoria has taken the lead to manage the crisis, with Davis showing no desire to overstep.
Moreover, it was revealed that the Beckhams are leaning on their inner circle in this bizarre situation, with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, been among the first to reach out.