Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims

Brooklyn Beckham has caused a frenzy after addressing the headline-making family feud in an explosive social media move

  • By Hania Jamil
Victoria Beckham gearing up to expose Nicola Peltz after Brooklyns claims
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims

Brooklyn Beckham took the internet by storm last week after he made a series of allegations against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a six-part Instagram Stories.

Addressing the long-boiling family feud, the 26-year-old claimed that Victoria ruined his first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and danced "inappropriately" on him.

He also accused his parents of bribing and using media to sell a fake image of a perfect family, adding that for his parents, social media presence came before the family's wellbeing.

As reported by the Closer magazine, following the earth-shattering social media move, Victoria is determined to reveal the truth about his daughter-in-law, who she thinks is the reason behind Brooklyn's online attacks.

"Victoria thinks this is all Nicola's doing. She knows Brooklyn better than anyone and doesn't recognise him right now," a source noted.

The insider continued, "There are messages between Victoria and Nicola from around the time of the wedding about the dress, which went south, and Victoria believes they show the real Nicola."

"David and Victoria's stress levels are understandably at an all-time high, and with any intense family drama, those involved take it out on those they love the most," a source said.

The intense situation is reportedly testing their marriage and bond; however, Victoria has taken the lead to manage the crisis, with Davis showing no desire to overstep.

Moreover, it was revealed that the Beckhams are leaning on their inner circle in this bizarre situation, with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, been among the first to reach out.

Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama

Popular News

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details
one minute ago
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina

Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
11 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
2 hours ago