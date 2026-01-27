Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham shared joyful news amid family drama after series of Instagram post

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tension
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tension

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have quietly welcomed a new family member, sharing the happy news amid ongoing reports of tension within the Beckham family.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Lola actress and the aspiring chef, 26, disclosed that the pooch named Tami had been taken in by her charity Yogi's House.

She captioned the video, “We saved this beautiful girl and her sister today if you're interested in making her your daughter!”

Notably, this family addition came after Brooklyn released a bombshell statement last Monday where he addressed his long-running feud with his family.

In his post, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria turned down Nicola’s request for help with dogs during the LA fires, marking “the only time they had ever asked for anything.”

He said in his shocking statement, “We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family.”

Brooklyn mentioned, “ But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

He also claimed David and Victoria have "tried endlessly" to ruin his relationship with Nicola since before their 2022 wedding

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption

Popular News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
6 hours ago
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

3 hours ago