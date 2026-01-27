Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have quietly welcomed a new family member, sharing the happy news amid ongoing reports of tension within the Beckham family.
Sharing a video on Instagram, the Lola actress and the aspiring chef, 26, disclosed that the pooch named Tami had been taken in by her charity Yogi's House.
She captioned the video, “We saved this beautiful girl and her sister today if you're interested in making her your daughter!”
Notably, this family addition came after Brooklyn released a bombshell statement last Monday where he addressed his long-running feud with his family.
In his post, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria turned down Nicola’s request for help with dogs during the LA fires, marking “the only time they had ever asked for anything.”
He said in his shocking statement, “We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family.”
Brooklyn mentioned, “ But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”
He also claimed David and Victoria have "tried endlessly" to ruin his relationship with Nicola since before their 2022 wedding