Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors

James Cameron and Billie Eilish's new concert film's release date have pushed back by seven weeks

  • By Fatima Hassan
Billie Eilish, James Camerons new film faces delay due to tech errors
Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors  

Billie Eilish and James Cameron's upcoming concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has been unexpectedly pushed back to seven weeks due to technical errors.   

On Monday, January 26th, the director of the superhit 90's movie, Titanic, confirmed this update to his fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the anticipated collaboration between two of Hollywood's biggest names.   

Taking to Instagram, Cameron shared that the new documentary had been delayed by seven weeks, which was previously set to premiere on March 20th, 2026.

"We’re refining the cut; dialling in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love," the Oscar-winning filmmaker stated in the caption.

He further promised his fans to release the highly-anticipated concert film on Friday, May 8th, 2026, writing, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) will now release Friday, May 8th. Worth the wait!"

The popular filmmaker, who recently released Avatar, also posted a photo, which was captured during the editing process. 

Notably, the viral image shows a wide shot of Eilish performing on stage, from her headline-grabbing Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, which she wrapped up on November 23rd, 2025.

The BLUE hitmaker also took to her Instagram Stories to confirm her fans regarding the film's release. 

"Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will now release on May 8th, 2026! promise it will be worth the wait," the 24-year-old American singer noted. 

P.C.: Billie Eilish/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Billie Eilish/Instagram Stories 

For those unaware, Billie Eilish initially announced this new collaboration with James Cameron for her new concert film, Hit Me Hard And Soft, in July last year.

However, the official trailer of the new documentary was released on social media platforms in December last year.    

Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift

Popular News

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details
2 minutes ago
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina

Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
11 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
2 hours ago