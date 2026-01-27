Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors  

Billie Eilish and James Cameron's upcoming concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has been unexpectedly pushed back to seven weeks due to technical errors.
On Monday, January 26th, the director of the superhit 90's movie, Titanic, confirmed this update to his fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the anticipated collaboration between two of Hollywood's biggest names.
Taking to Instagram, Cameron shared that the new documentary had been delayed by seven weeks, which was previously set to premiere on March 20th, 2026.
"We’re refining the cut; dialling in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love," the Oscar-winning filmmaker stated in the caption.
He further promised his fans to release the highly-anticipated concert film on Friday, May 8th, 2026, writing, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) will now release Friday, May 8th. Worth the wait!"
The popular filmmaker, who recently released Avatar, also posted a photo, which was captured during the editing process.
Notably, the viral image shows a wide shot of Eilish performing on stage, from her headline-grabbing Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, which she wrapped up on November 23rd, 2025.
The BLUE hitmaker also took to her Instagram Stories to confirm her fans regarding the film's release.
"Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will now release on May 8th, 2026! promise it will be worth the wait," the 24-year-old American singer noted.
For those unaware, Billie Eilish initially announced this new collaboration with James Cameron for her new concert film, Hit Me Hard And Soft, in July last year.
However, the official trailer of the new documentary was released on social media platforms in December last year.