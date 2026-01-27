Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Coco Guaff hopes of winning Australian Open ended abruptly as she was defeated by Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, January 27.

The Ukrainian tennis player defeated the American tennis star with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in a match that lasted just 59 minutes.

The 21-year-old struggled throughout the match, especially with her serve, recording five doubles faults in the first set and being broken four times.

Although Gauff serving got better in the second set, she still made 12 unforced errors in the sweltering heat and Svitolina took advantage of these errors to win the match easily.

Guaff's frustration was clearly visible after the match, as she was seen smashing her racket against a concrete ramp while exiting Rod Laver Arena.

"I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera because I don't necessarily like breaking rackets," the player expressed, as per ESPN.

Guaff said she prefers to release her frustration on her won rather than take it out on her coaching team.

"They're good people. They don't deserve that, and I know I'm emotional. So, yeah, I just took the minute to go and do that. I don't think it's a bad thing. Like I said, I don't try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion," she added.

Svitolina will now face world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka who defeated the young tennis player Iva Jovic with a score of 6-3,6-0.

