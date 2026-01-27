Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for his first-ever semi-final in the Australian Open 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in his career on Tuesday, January 27.

The world No.1 defeated sixth seed Alex de Minaur with a score of 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 in a match that lasted over two hours.

Notably, the Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that the tennis star has not won yet.

Alcaraz started the match strongly and remarkably won the first set in 58 minutes.

The 22-year-old Spaniard maintained his momentum throughout the match and dominated the second and third sets without allowing De Minaur to break his serve.

After winning the match, Alcaraz, who is aiming to become the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam tournaments at least once, expressed, “I'm happy with the way I am playing here. From the first round to now, I am increasing my level every match," as per BBC Sports.

A six-times major champion added, "Today I felt really comfortable, playing great tennis which I am proud about. I am really happy to get into the semi-final."

Alcaraz will now face Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, who defeated USA’s Learner Tien, in the semifinals.

On facing Zverev again, Alcaraz said, "I've seen Sascha through the whole tournament and I know he's playing great tennis. I have to be ready."

