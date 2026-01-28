Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’

Riteish Deshmukh mourned the death of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, who tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, January 28.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram Story on Wednesday and penned a lengthy note at the demise of the late politician.
Deshmukh began, “Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident.”
He went on to say, “One of Maharashtra's most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel.
“He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state.
According to the Masti actor, his untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void.
The Housefull star also expressed pleasure of interacting with him numerous times.
While recalling the time, the Raid 2 performer penned, “Will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me.”
Riteish Deshmukh concluded his post, writing, “My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters.”
According to NDTV, Ajit Pawar along with four others died in the crash earlier January 28’s morning while flying to Baramati from Mumbai.