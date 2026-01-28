Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton drops new mental health video as Harry battles similar issue

Kate Middleton joins initiative supporting mental wellbeing after concerning report on Prince Harry's struggles

  • By Riba Shaikh


Kensington Palace has released a beaming video of Kate Middleton as she takes yet another initiative to support mental wellbeing.

On Tuesday, January 27, The Princess of Wales joined Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District to support organisation's "walking for wellbeing" initiative.

The purpose of the walk was to observe "how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing."

In the video, Catherine was seen enthusiastically taking a walk in the mountains with her peers in an olive green jacket, completing the look with dark brown boots.

The future Queen kept it chic and casual as she styled her hair in an unexpected DIY (do-it-yourself) side braid.

As per the message alongside the Instagram reel, Kate expressed that it was "Inspiring to witness how these programmes help people reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and find calm in a supportive environment."

This video from Kate Middleton came just a day after Star magazine citing an inside source reported that The Duke of Sussex has been struggling with serious mental health crisis amid ongoing battles.

"Harry’s a wreck right now, he’s acting and feeling like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders," the source revealed.

The insider further claimed that his ongoing legal battles are not the only reason of his declining mental health as "The fact he’s got very few friends and rumored money troubles," are also one of the reasons "he’s a wreck."

As per the source close to the Duke, "Harry is barely sleeping. He’s consumed by worry."

