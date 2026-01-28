Entertainment
Taylor Swift to skip 2026 Grammys performance amid wedding plans

Taylor Swift is set to skip performing at the 2026 Grammys as she reportedly turns her attention to wedding preparations with fiancé Travis Kelce.

As per Dailymail, The Life Of A Showgirl will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 1, and her attendance has not yet been confirmed.

Ben Winston, the Grammys’ executive producer, addressed the chatter and clarified that the superstar will not be present at the awards.

In response to HITS Daily Double’s rumor about a performance, he confirmed the facts in an interview with the publication on January 22.

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally,” he told the outlet.

Winston added, “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!”

Notably, on this year’s nomination list Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, did not garner any nomination as it was released just outside of this year's eligibility period, over a month after the August 2025 cutoff date.

This update came a month after Swift hinted at her next album being released sooner rather than later. 

