Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod O'Connor with new two-year deal

Jarrod O'Connor excited about future with Leeds Rhinos after signing new deal

  • By Bushra Saleem
Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod OConnor with new two-year deal
Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod O'Connor with new two-year deal

Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O'Connor has agreed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until at least the end of the 2028 Betfred Super League season.

The 24-year-old was awarded the number nine squad number for this season having started 22 of his 27 appearances as the Rhinos first-choice hooker last season, Sky News reported.

After signing new deal, he expressed, “I am incredibly proud to play for the Rhinos and I am excited about the future for this group of players. It is great to get the deal agreed before the season gets started and I am grateful to Ian Blease and Brad Arthur for the faith they have shown in me.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added, "We are delighted to have agreed a long term contract with Jarrod. He is one of our most consistent performers in training and games. He has matured into an established Super League regular now and it is a great boost to us to have him signed up for the next three seasons at least."

O'Connor made his Rhinos debut in 2020 and has made 124 appearances in five seasons, scoring six tries and two goals as well as playing in the 2022 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Malaysia football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
Malaysia football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
Iga Swiatek supports Coco Gauff over Australian Open privacy concerns
Iga Swiatek supports Coco Gauff over Australian Open privacy concerns
Novak Djokovic fumes over umpire’s time violation warning in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic fumes over umpire’s time violation warning in Melbourne
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance
Ronaldo slammed for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders: ‘Shameless’
Ronaldo slammed for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders: ‘Shameless’
Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals
Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals
David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s first milestone after Brooklyn’s accusation
David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s first milestone after Brooklyn’s accusation

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
38 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

50 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
56 minutes ago