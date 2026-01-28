Leeds Rhinos secure top tackler Jarrod O'Connor with new two-year deal

Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O'Connor has agreed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until at least the end of the 2028 Betfred Super League season.
The 24-year-old was awarded the number nine squad number for this season having started 22 of his 27 appearances as the Rhinos first-choice hooker last season, Sky News reported.
After signing new deal, he expressed, “I am incredibly proud to play for the Rhinos and I am excited about the future for this group of players. It is great to get the deal agreed before the season gets started and I am grateful to Ian Blease and Brad Arthur for the faith they have shown in me.”
Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added, "We are delighted to have agreed a long term contract with Jarrod. He is one of our most consistent performers in training and games. He has matured into an established Super League regular now and it is a great boost to us to have him signed up for the next three seasons at least."
O'Connor made his Rhinos debut in 2020 and has made 124 appearances in five seasons, scoring six tries and two goals as well as playing in the 2022 Grand Final at Old Trafford.