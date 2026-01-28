Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Airports across Asia are currently on high alert after India confirmed two cases of the life-threatening Nipah virus in West Bengal over the past month.
The Indian government did not disclose the details of the affected individuals but stated that almost 200 close contacts are currently being isolated to prevent further spread.
What is the Nipah virus?
Nipah virus majorly spreads to humans from animals such as pigs and fruit bats, either by direct contact or via their secretions.
The deadly virus is capable of incubating in the body for nearly four to 14 days.
Nipah virus symptoms
Nipah virus symptoms include nausea, high fever, vomiting, respiratory illnesses that can develop into pneumonia.
If left untreated, it may cause severe complications such as encephalitis (inflammation in brain) that causes other neurological diseases like seizures, confusion, and more.
Unfortunately, the WHO has already declared it an epidemic because of inaccessibility of any vaccine yet.
Is the situation currently under control?
The Indian health authorities have started “enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and initiated field investigations … which ensured timely containment of the cases.”
“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place”, as per the Indian health ministry.
In wake of the ongoing situation, other countries that include Thailand, Nepal and Vietnam have already launched screening programmes in the airport arrivals over fears of a broader outbreak of the fatal illness that is often transmitted from animals to humans.