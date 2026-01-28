LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub

The sporting world has erupted in fury after legendary coach Bill Belichick was sensationally snubbed from the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
According to Daily Mail, elichick, an eight-time Super Bowl winner, failed to secure the necessary 40 votes for first-ballot induction in a decision that has left icons of the game baffled.
The 73-year-old, who won a record six titles as head coach of the New England Patriots, was informed of the shocking rejection on Friday afternoon.
NBA superstar LeBron James led the charge, admitting he was in total disbelief at the news.
He wrote on X, “Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!”
Kansas City Chief star Patrick Mahomes called the decision, “Insane… don't even understand how this could be possible.”
Belichick was widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his name appeared on the ballot for the Class of 2026.
However, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported that Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes required (80%) for induction in his first year of eligibility, meaning he will not be inducted this summer in Canton, Ohio.