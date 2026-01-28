Sports
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub

NFL legendary coach Bill Belichick snub from the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

  • By Web Desk
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichicks Hall of Fame snub
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes blast Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub

The sporting world has erupted in fury after legendary coach Bill Belichick was sensationally snubbed from the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

According to Daily Mail, elichick, an eight-time Super Bowl winner, failed to secure the necessary 40 votes for first-ballot induction in a decision that has left icons of the game baffled.

The 73-year-old, who won a record six titles as head coach of the New England Patriots, was informed of the shocking rejection on Friday afternoon.

NBA superstar LeBron James led the charge, admitting he was in total disbelief at the news.

He wrote on X, “Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!”

Kansas City Chief star Patrick Mahomes called the decision, “Insane… don't even understand how this could be possible.”

Belichick was widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his name appeared on the ballot for the Class of 2026.

However, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported that Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes required (80%) for induction in his first year of eligibility, meaning he will not be inducted this summer in Canton, Ohio.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar crashes in wet F1 pre-season test in Barcelona
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet birthday message for fiancé Georgina
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance
Alexander Zverev advances to 10th Grand Slam semi-final after ace performance
Ronaldo slammed for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders: ‘Shameless’
Ronaldo slammed for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders: ‘Shameless’
Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals
Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals
David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s first milestone after Brooklyn’s accusation
David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s first milestone after Brooklyn’s accusation
Shaun White surprises crowd with insane flips over comedians in NYC: Watch
Shaun White surprises crowd with insane flips over comedians in NYC: Watch
Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap sells for record price at auction
Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap sells for record price at auction
Australian Open matches rescheduled as Melbourne faces extreme heat
Australian Open matches rescheduled as Melbourne faces extreme heat
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season
F1 testing: McLaren, Red Bull unveil their 2026 cars ahead of new season

Popular News

Ryan Reynolds’ rep pushes back on backlash over unsealed texts

Ryan Reynolds’ rep pushes back on backlash over unsealed texts
2 hours ago
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge

Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
2 hours ago
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation

Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance as she calls for Noem's resignation
2 hours ago