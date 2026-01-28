Franco Menichelli, Italian Olympic-gold winning gymnast dies at 84

Sports
  By Hania Jamil
Sports

The renowned gymnast, who secured multiple medals at the international stage, has died at age 84

Italian Olympic gold winner Franco Menichelli has passed away at the age of 84.

On Wednesday, January 28, the Italian gymnastics federation confirmed the saddening news.

Menichelli won gold in the floor event at the 1964 Games in Tokyo. He also secured bronze medals in the floor events and the team event at the 1960 Rome Olympics and in the parallel bars in 1964. The celebrated gymnast also won silver in Tokyo.

"Italian sport extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire gymnastics world. The Italian Gymnastics Federation, President Facci, and the entire Federal Board of Directors extend their condolences to his wife Gabriella and daughters Cristiana and Francesca," the Federation wrote in a statement.

While taking part in the 1968 Olympics, Menichelli suffered a serious Achilles injury, which prompted him to take retirement, and he went on to coach the Italian national gymnastics team from 1973 to 1979.

Franco Menichelli's funeral will take place on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. at the church on Via Beata Vergine del Carmelo in Mostacciano. 

The funeral will be preceded by a visit to the chapel of rest at San Camillo. 

