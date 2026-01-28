Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry has hired a UK based PR agency months ahead of his highly anticipated event.
The Duke of Sussex has enlisted Run Communications as his new PR team for the promotion of his highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027 - set to take place in Birmingham, UK.
In an official statement, Managing director of Run Communications, Jess Arnold, told PR Week, "It’s a huge privilege to be appointed as communications partner for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027."
Jess continued, "The Invictus Games stand for resilience, purpose and progress, and our role is to help tell those stories with credibility, care and impact."
"Working alongside Goodform and Champions allows us to take a genuinely integrated approach that reflects the scale and significance of the Games next year," he added.
Meanwhile, the director of communications at Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, Ritchie Rebbeck noted, "As we build towards 2027, it was vital to appoint partners who understand both the responsibility and the privilege of telling the Invictus story."
"Run Communications, Goodform and Champions each bring deep expertise, and together they will help us connect people to the Games in ways that are meaningful, inclusive and built to last," Ritchie added.
The international multi-sport event - founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans will kick off from July 10-17, 2027, with events hosted at the NEC and Sandwell Aquatics Centre.