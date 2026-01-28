Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Sabrina Carpenter's fans defend her online after Dax Shepard crosses the line

Dax Shepard has received hate online after his controversial remarks about the pop sensation, Sabrina Carpenter.

During his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live alum Marcello Hernández's podcast, Armchair Expert, the 51-year-old has given advice to the host, which was later interpreted as offensive by the Taste hitmaker's fans. 

Speaking about his obsession with Carpenter and her soul addictive music, Shepard revealed how his youngest child had forced him to groove on to her Short n’ Sweet album.

The popular American actor and comedian additionally suggested to Hernandez that he should date the Grammy-winning musician; if he were him, he would try his luck.

"If I'm you again and I'm 28, I'm going to try to date [Carpenter] with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?" the Hit and Run actor said. 

As his remarks gained popularity on social media, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans immediately took to their X accounts to defend the artist after being publicly snubbed by Shepard.

One fan commented, "Dax Shepard is being a creepy uncle again." 

"It’s a bad look for a married man to be that obsessed with a pop star's love life," a second one noted.

While a third penned, "Dax is such a creep and disrespectful af to his wife." 

This statement also appeared to be a sharp swipe at Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernández's romance speculation, which now debunked by the SNL star. 

The two initially sparked the dating rumours after their hilarious performance at the comedy sketch show.  

