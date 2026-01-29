Serena Williams reignites comeback buzz with cryptic response on tennis return

Serena Williams has once again ignited comeback rumors with her cryptic response to tennis return question.
The American tennis legend refused to rule out the possibility of her shock return to court in her recent interview, The Independent reported.
During an awkward exchange on the Today Show, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the speculation about her tennis comeback that spread in December after she reportedly re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool.
Instead of ruling out the possibility, William said, “I don't know. I am just going to see what happens. I am just having fun and enjoying my life right now.”
When insisted on whether this response should be taken as a yes or no, the mother of two added, “That's not a yes or a no. I don’t know, I am just going to see what happens."
The 44-year-old was also asked why she re-entered the drug-testing programme, which players are required to sign up for at least six months before competing. She said, “Did I re-enter? I didn't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this."
It is worth noting that the former tennis professional last year shut down comeback rumours by clearly stating, “I am NOT coming back,” but this time she showed flexibility, and she did not brush off the speculations, leaving fans speculating about her future plans.
Williams has not returned back to the court since taking retirement at the 2022 US Open.