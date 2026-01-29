Mbappe blasts Real Madrid after Benfica loss: ‘Not a champion team’

Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Kylian Mbappe expressed his frustration after Real Madrid lost to Benfica in the Champions League.

According to Espana, Real Madrid ended their disappointing league phase campaign with a 4-2 loss to Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, January 28.

After the sour ending of the league phase, Los Blancos will head into the playoff round for the second year in a row.

Star striker Mbappe was visibly unhappy with the defeat, and he also expressed his disappointment with the performance and acknowledged that the team has been below their best.

He said, “I have no clear explanation. We don’t have continuity in the game; it’s a problem that we have to solve. We can’t be there every other day, this is not a champion team. It hurts a bit because we wanted to have February to improve, but we deserve the position we are in.”

“We played terribly… Then losing 3-2, the fourth goal doesn’t change anything, it’s a bit embarrassing, but it doesn’t change anything. Last week we played good games, but not now, and we have to have continuity. We lack a little bit of everything,” the French footballer added.

He also urged Real Madrid fans to keep supporting them, as the team is not eliminated and has chances of a comeback, while highlighting that they are in a “good dynamic” in La Liga, so if “the Bernabeu is with us”, they will play a good game at the weekend.

Real Madrid will now return to action on Sunday, February 1, for a home match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

