Two-year-old snooker prodigy sets world records for trick shots 

  By Hania Jamil
Jude Owens has become a holder of two Guinness World Records associated with snooker at the age the 2

  • By Hania Jamil
A two-year-old boy has broken two snooker world records after showing off trick shots at the table.

On Tuesday, January 27, Guinness World Records (GWR) shared that at age 2 years and 261 days, Jude Owens from Manchester, England, became the youngest person to make a snooker double pot.

What is a double pot?

A double pot is a snooker phenomenon where two balls are potted into two different pockets with a single strike of the cue ball.

Moreover, Jude also became the youngest person to make a pool bank shot, in which the cue ball is hit off one or more rails before potting a ball, at the age of 2 years and 302 days.

Jude's father, Luke Owens, told GWR that his son's talent was obvious the moment he hit his first ball at the age of 2 and a half.

The almost three-year-old Jude had to find innovative ways to play on full-size adult snooker tables.

"At first it was really difficult. We used to have to use bar stools from anywhere that we went," said Owens.

He added, "But we ended up sourcing a stool which we mainly used for cooking at first, but then utilised it into him using it for snooker shots."

Asked who would win a match between him and his dad, who started playing at age 10, Jude replied, "Me!"

Owens also shared that while his son was not able to beat him just yet, he might be able to achieve the win in the coming few years.

According to GWR, Jude has become the youngest-known person to secure a snooker sponsorship and also made a special walk-out appearance at the 2025 UK Snooker Championship.

Jude has already met professional snooker players Jimmy White, John Parrot and Kyren Wilson, all of whom admired his skills, Owens revealed.

