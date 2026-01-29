Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Angelina Jolie's son to follow in her footsteps as he walks solo at Sundance

The 'Salt' actress 22-year-old son Pax makes solo entry at 2026 Sundance Film Festival

  • By Fatima Hassan
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, has made a rare appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.  

On Friday, January 23rd, the all-grown-up child of the Maleficent starlet stepped out alone to attend the global premiere of new movie, Self Custoday. 

During the event, he was spotted posing alongside the film's director, Garrett Patten, and the producer, Fernando Ferro.

For the solo outing, the 22-year-old aspiring actor and voice artist sported a red checkered overshirt layered with a black T-shirt. 

However, the reason for Angelina’s absence has not revealed by his son, who might follow in the footsteps of his legendary actor mum.

For those unaware, Pax saw his passion in acting as he worked alongside the Salt actress in several behind-the-scenes capacities, particularly in the assistant director and photography departments on her film sets.

He initially served as a set photographer on First They Killed My Father and worked in the assistant director department for Without Blood. 

As per Page Six, Pax appeared in Angelina Jolie’s superhit 2014 movie, Maleficent, and lent his voice for the animated character of Yoo in her 2016 film, Kung Fu Panda 3.

However, the Oscar-winning actress has not officially revealed her plans to launch her son into the entertainment industry. 

It is pertinent to note that Angelina Jolie shares her six children, Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. 

The former couple finally settled their messy legal matters and divorced on December 30th, 2024, after battling in court for eight years.  

