  By Fatima Hassan
Khloé Kardashian reacts to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's budding romance

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically connected since three years

  By Fatima Hassan
Amidst the growing engagement speculations between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Khloé Kardashian has a word for their budding romance. 

The 41-year-old reality television star is proud of her little sister, who is currently seeing the Oscar-nominated actor.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, the Good American co-founder joined her elder sister, Kim Kardashian, to share their respective opinion on dating, manifestation lists, and being single.  

While talking about their sisters and their family dynamics, the businesswoman shared that she is super proud of her youngest sibling and her high-profile relationship with Timothée, who might get engaged this year. 

Khloé also discussed their family dinner, which was hosted in Malibu for her 12 family members, including her mum, Kris Jenner, and her Kardashian-Jenner siblings. 

She beamed in joy as she defined Kylie and Timothée's equation, who reportedly spent much of their time together.

The mom of two explained, "I was saying I'm so proud of myself. This is so stupid - just for going last night and being there. I was there for like six hours." 

"It was so nice. Just like 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun. I was really proud that Kylie came. I was so - Kylie had the best time! I was so proud of her. And Timmy, they had the best time," The Kardashians starlet noted.

This update came shortly after a series of media reports claimed that the couple, who have been dating for the past three years, are most likely to make things official on social media this year. 

Despite their public appearances at multiple red-carpet events, the two never spoke about each other to the media and on social media. 

It is also expected that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet will also make a joint appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards show on Sunday, February 1st.  

