Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career

Alexander Skarsgård has opened up about life as a father in a candid interview.
Talking with Variety, The Legend of Tarzan actor made a rare comment about being a dad to his child, whom he shares with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny.
He discussed how he adores acting, but it does take him away from his family in Sweden, and he needs to find a balance between his career and spending time with his kid.
"I can't be as selfish and narcissistic as I was before," the 49-year-old added.
Skarsgård confirmed the birth of his first baby in March 2023 while attending the red carpet premiere for season 4 of HBO's award-winning drama Succession.
Alongside her child with Skarsgård, Novotny is also mom to a daughter named Ella with ex-Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.
He told Chelsea Handler in 2017 during a sit-down interview that he was excited to become a father one day.
"I want to beat my dad. He had eight, so I better get cracking, I guess," he joked after the comedian asked him if he wanted to have children.