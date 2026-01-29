Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Bipasha Basu drops daughter’s sweet moment, fans swoon

The 'Dhoom 2' artist tied the knot to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and welcome their daughter in November 2022

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bipasha Basu drops daughter’s sweet moment, fans swoon
Bipasha Basu drops daughter’s sweet moment, fans swoon

The Corporate alum Bipasha Basu has treated fans with a few adorable snaps showing her little daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, enjoying playful moments during an outing in Bandra.

On January 28, Bipasha shared a beautiful image of her daughter on Instagram Story, playing games.

Bipasha Basu drops daughter’s sweet moment, fans swoon

The little daughter captivated everyone with her cute expressions, wearing a beautiful red attire that rapidly garnered significant attention.

The Race 2 star and her husband Karan Singh Grover, frequetly share glimpses of their life as new parents, updating fans regarding their life.

The couple’s followers have always showered praise and love seeing happy moments like these that reflect their pride and joy in parenthood.

For those unaware, the Dhoom 2 artist tied the knot to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple were blessed with a daughter in November 2022.

On the professional front, Bipasha has been on a long hiatus from her acting career to spend some quality time with her family and daughter.

However, the No Entry actress confirmed in August 2025 that she is set to return in the Indian film industry soon.

Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
Laiba Khan drops breathtaking snaps from her bridal shower
Laiba Khan drops breathtaking snaps from her bridal shower
Rani Mukerji hails Khan trio, credits them for shaping her Bollywood journey
Rani Mukerji hails Khan trio, credits them for shaping her Bollywood journey
'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay
'Hera Pheri' star reveals real reason behind third instalment delay
Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'
Saba Qamar hails newcomer Aahin Babar for stellar debut in 'Muamma'
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Imtiaz Ali makes major move for AR Rahman after singer's communal backlash
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar lashes out on 6YO’s ‘heinous’ gang-rape by minors in Delhi
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
‘Don 3’ fallout leads Farhan Akhtar to eye new project with A-list stars
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Deepika Padukone earns praises from ‘Jawan’ director: ‘Lucky charm’
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Imran Abbas makes explosive comment on Tabish Hashmi, Sharjeel Memon’s drama
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Kareena Kapoor pens sweetest birthday wish for darling friend Reenaa
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji lands in fierce controversy two days before ‘Mardaani 3’ release

Popular News

Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty

Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
2 hours ago
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career

Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career
2 hours ago
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

2 hours ago