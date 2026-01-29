Bipasha Basu drops daughter’s sweet moment, fans swoon

The Corporate alum Bipasha Basu has treated fans with a few adorable snaps showing her little daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, enjoying playful moments during an outing in Bandra.
On January 28, Bipasha shared a beautiful image of her daughter on Instagram Story, playing games.
The little daughter captivated everyone with her cute expressions, wearing a beautiful red attire that rapidly garnered significant attention.
The Race 2 star and her husband Karan Singh Grover, frequetly share glimpses of their life as new parents, updating fans regarding their life.
The couple’s followers have always showered praise and love seeing happy moments like these that reflect their pride and joy in parenthood.
For those unaware, the Dhoom 2 artist tied the knot to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple were blessed with a daughter in November 2022.
On the professional front, Bipasha has been on a long hiatus from her acting career to spend some quality time with her family and daughter.
However, the No Entry actress confirmed in August 2025 that she is set to return in the Indian film industry soon.